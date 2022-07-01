This week we're talking with Laura Luce, CEO of the hydrogen infrastructure company Hy Stor Energy.

Why she matters: Hy Stor this week announced a major green hydrogen development at a port in Mississippi, and it's among the companies working to develop large hydrogen hubs.

What in your view was the big story in clean energy/climate-tech investment this week?

The entire industry was waiting for the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the EPA v. West Virginia case. That decision has dangerous implications in the climate crisis fight and will set back our economic security.

What would you add to the narrative?

Simple: Decarbonization should not be political. It should be consumer choice.

By contrast, what do you feel is going under-noticed or under-covered?

Understanding storage is new. Nearly every commodity requires storage: oil, gas, coal, even soy beans.

We need storage to buffer all types of duration: daily, monthly, seasonal. Using natural gas as a proxy, the U.S. stores roughly 10% of average daily natural gas demand, and has an average of 32 days of demand for storage at any time.

As we increase energy load from oil and gas to renewables such as wind and solar, which are intermittent, the need for storage is even more critical now than ever.

In three-ish words, what change would you make to clean energy/climate-tech investment?