Energy investment firm CleanCapital has acquired BQ Energy, a brownfield energy developer, the companies tell Axios.

Why it matters: Consolidation among renewables developers is ticking up amid rising project costs and market uncertainty.

Context: Brownfield developers create renewable energy projects on polluted lands, such as former industrial sites or landfills.

As part of the deal, CleanCapital will fund BQ Energy's pipeline of mid and late-stage brownfield projects totaling roughly 1GW of solar power.

Quick take: Look for more investors to roll up independent renewables developers that are struggling to get large-scale projects over the finish line.