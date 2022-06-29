CleanCapital acquires brownfield developer BQ Energy
Energy investment firm CleanCapital has acquired BQ Energy, a brownfield energy developer, the companies tell Axios.
Why it matters: Consolidation among renewables developers is ticking up amid rising project costs and market uncertainty.
Context: Brownfield developers create renewable energy projects on polluted lands, such as former industrial sites or landfills.
- As part of the deal, CleanCapital will fund BQ Energy's pipeline of mid and late-stage brownfield projects totaling roughly 1GW of solar power.
Quick take: Look for more investors to roll up independent renewables developers that are struggling to get large-scale projects over the finish line.