Circulor, a British startup that maps supply chains for greener production, raised $25 million in Series B funding.

Why it matters: Most companies don't have the slightest clue where their raw materials come from.

As governments from the U.S. to the EU ramp-up standards for everything from sustainability to forced labor, supply-chain tracking has become one of the few areas still drawing strong climate-tech investment in a down market.

Details: The Westly Group, a Silicon Valley venture fund, led the round.

Other investors include HG Ventures, Volvo Cars Technology Fund, SYSTEMIQ Capital, Jaguar Land Rover’s InMotion Ventures, Future Positive Capital, BHP Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and 24Haymarket.

What's happening: Circulor's seen big buy-in from major automakers and the German government, which is developing new battery standards.

The company in April was named the "implementer" of the German government's effort to develop technical standards for EV batteries.

It helps track such things as sustainable leather seats in new Jaguars, to plastics sourced from TotalEnergies.

Zoom out: If this all sounds vaguely familiar, another tracking startup, ESG Book, announced its own eight-figure Series B last week.