Oil and gas executives are holding out for a hero

Data: PitchBook; Chart: Alan Neuhauser/Axios

The vast majority of energy and natural resources execs say that slashing their companies' emissions is a top priority — yet only a third believe they'll keep pace with peers in achieving those reductions. Call it the corner office disconnect.

Why it matters: Oil, gas, and mining CEOs are notoriously conservative in strategy; making bold claims at conferences while quietly hoping others will make ambitious moves. That's the worst possible outcome for consumers.

Driving the news: Bain & Co. surveyed more than 1,000 of its client executives in the energy and natural resources sectors, publishing the results this week.

By the numbers: 88% of respondents said that reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions is a "key priority." Yet only 37% said that they'll keep up with their competition.

In oil and gas, half of those surveyed expect to see their core business decline within a decade.

North American oil and gas execs are nearly twice as likely as European peers to stall investment in new business areas, blaming policy and regulatory uncertainty.

As the chart above shows, oil and gas has the resources to spend.

💭 Our thought bubble: Oil and gas execs are walking where they should be running, as just 10% expect to replace core business lines by 2030. That's led to some strange impacts.

Take fuel prices: Oil and gas companies have held off on building expensive new refineries, in part due to an expected surge in EV adoption.

Yet they've not replaced that investment with a similar level of buy-in on the energy transition. As a result, motorists get pinched with painfully high prices and few affordable alternatives.

Bottom line: That's, of course, a simplification; markets are complicated. But the survey accurately reflects how oil and gas execs have adopted a bunker mentality: protect against current risks, avoid taking new ones — and wait for someone else to swoop in to save the day and their balance sheets.