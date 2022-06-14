The startup Overair has raised $145 million for its "Butterfly" electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the company says.

Why it matters: The funding brings the startup a step closer to the first flight of a full-scale Butterfly in 2023 — and to eventually deploying a ride-sharing model.

The details: The investment was led by Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Aerospace, based in South Korea.

Overair is a spinoff of Karem Aircraft, which has a background in U.S. defense contracts.

Reality check: Overair and its tilt-rotor aircraft sits in the bottom half of the "Advanced Air Mobility Reality Index."

The index, from SMG Consulting, aims to track "progress toward the delivery of a certified product at mass scale production."

At the top of the list: Joby and Volocopter.

Zoom out: In price and travel time, eVTOLs can pose a challenge to airport taxis, regional flights and intercity rail like Amtrak.