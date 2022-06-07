New solar installations in Q1 plummeted by 52% from Q4, marking the sector's weakest quarter in two years, according to the latest market report from SEIA/Wood Mackenzie.

Why it matters: Supply chain woes have exacted a huge toll on the U.S. solar market — long before the Commerce Department's anti-circumvention investigation, which didn't start until the final days of Q1.

By the numbers: The U.S. solar market saw 3.9 GWdc of new installations last quarter — a 24% drop from the Q1 2021.

Yes, but: Solar alone accounted for half of new generating capacity added to the U.S. grid last quarter.

The details: Surging commodity prices and long shipping delays hammered the utility-scale and commercial solar segments.

Utility-scale solar experienced its worst quarter since 2019, with new installations free-falling by nearly two-thirds from just the previous quarter.

Commercial solar, meanwhile, saw respective 11% and 28% drops year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter.

By contrast, residential solar posted its best quarter ever: 1.2 GWdc installed, a 30% jump from Q1 2021.

What's next: Even with the 24-month reprieve on tariffs that the Biden administration announced Monday, the outlook for new solar installations remains relatively grim.