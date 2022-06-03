The USDA received more than 1,179 comments on how to label meat that's grown from cells, pitting traditional trade groups against venture-backed startups.

Why it matters: For the startups developing these more environmentally friendly proteins — and the VCs who have poured more than $2 billion into the efforts — the stakes couldn't be higher when it comes to what you can technically call this stuff.

Zoom in: For consumers, and investors, there's a visceral difference between seeing "lab-grown meat," "cultivated meat" and — woof — "manufactured animal tissue" in the aisles of your local grocery store.

Cell-grown protein is not to be confused with plant-based protein made by such companies as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods.

What's happening: The USDA in September issued a request for comments on labeling. The agency is jointly regulating grown meats with the FDA.

The folks over at Food Dive sifted through the comments this week.

Traditional meat trade groups want stricter labeling, barring "poultry," for example, to describe said products grown from cells.

Startups like Upside Meats, which in April announced a $400m funding, prefer "cultivated meats."

👀 Of note: There was this submission from California's Department of Food and Agriculture — the home state to a number of prominent lab-grown meat startups:

“Terms such as ‘Artificially Grown Animal Tissues,’ ‘Artificially Produced,’ ‘Manufactured Animal Tissue,’ ‘Man-Made,’ or similar statements that are truthful and factual to the nature or source of the product should be included in the product name,” the agency wrote.

Meanwhile: The FDA is expected to soon issue new labeling rules for non-dairy milks.