ZincFive, the nickel-zinc battery maker raising a $75 million Series D round, earned itself a major investor this week,.

Driving the news: OGCI Climate Investments, which manages a roughly $1 billion fund for the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, announced that it had invested in the funding round.

Why it matters: Startups are mixing up a variety of battery chemistry cocktails, and attracting money in the process. This comes as rising demand and strained supplies have unleashed huge price surges for critical minerals.

ZincFive says its chemistry promises greater stability and power density.

Details: "We are pleased with the initial participation," CEO and co-founder Tim Hysell tells Axios.