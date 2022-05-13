Moody's ESG Solutions, the credit ratings giant's sustainability arm, amended its outlook for sustainable bonds, and is now expecting them to hold flat through year-end.

Why it matters: Volatility is chipping away at a key financing lever for energy-transition and climate-technology companies, as the stakes for climate crisis mitigation soar higher.

Context: The amended guidance comes just a week after Axios reported a looming correction in the ESG ETF markets, even as the sector has outperformed the S&P 500 in 2022.

By the numbers: Companies issued $203 billion in green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked (GSSS) bonds in Q1, down 11% from Q4 2021 and down 28% year-over-year.

Moody's ESG Solutions now estimates bond issuance will top out at $1 trillion this year, roughly flat to 2021. It previously predicted bond issuance to top $1.35 trillion for 2022.

GSSS bond volumes fell for the fourth straight quarter in Q1, and was the lowest quarterly issuance since Q3 2020.

But, but but: There's something of a silver lining here, in that bond issuance would need to accelerate in order to meet the Moody's target.

What they're saying: Moody's ESG Solutions analysts pointed to global market conditions and the Ukraine war as potential sources of lagging Q1 bond issuance.