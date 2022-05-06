Data: Bloomberg; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Just a handful of large sales are driving the ESG bond market's performance, and that's setting up a treacherous balance in green ETFs.

Why it matters: Green ETF's have outperformed the S&P so far this year amid global instability and market pressures.

What's happening: A handful of large sales from just two companies are propping up the market for ESG bond sales, Bloomberg reports.

TenneT executed the single largest green bond sale ever on May 1, €3.85 billion (~$4.06 billion) to fund sustainable electricity grid projects in Europe.

Investors placed more than €8 billion in bids following a slowdown of green bond issuance in Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reports.

Bloomberg also reported that more than $1.2 billion went into ESG-focused ETFs just last week while the S&P dropped 3.8% due to concerns about inflation, increasing interest rates and Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Yes, but: Bloomberg Intelligence issued a report last week noting that "a slowdown after record growth could be prolonged, at least in the U.S., as ESG returns continue to face challenges" following a Q1 decline.