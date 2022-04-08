Philanthropy organizations are putting their money where their mouth is, but they expect a return.

Why it matters: Historically, nonprofits, NGOs and foundations haven't made returns a primary motive of their investments, which are typically grants for expensive and risky projects.

Driving the news: That's changing, Sustainable Capital Partners senior vice president Victor Rojas tells Axios.

"Philanthropy is focused on returns in a way they weren't before," Rojas says.

Though money from philanthropic organizations is still used to de-risk large complex projects, it comes with terms more similar to other private investors rather than those that accompany grants.

Background: Grants are often the first money in for technically complex climate companies that are unable or unwilling to raise money from private investors.

For instance, Leaft Foods relied on grants for years before raising outside capital, some of which also came from nonprofit organizations.

Australian reforestation startup Lord of the Trees similarly relied on grants and bootstrapping to get started before taking on $1.25 million in outside funding from a traditional VC firm.

The bottom line: Expect to see more philanthropies dipping their toes into the world of climate investing.