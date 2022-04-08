An Indigenous group in Colombia has partnered with a multinational renewable energy developer on a $120 million project that will fund the community's effort to buy and protect land from unwanted development.

Why it matters: This unusual project, named Terra Initiative, may create a new revenue model for land preservation — one that other companies may look to deploy in the U.S. and other nations.

The details: Greenwood Energy, a subsidiary of Libra Group, is installing 144 megawatts of utility-scale solar arrays across six remote sites.

Groundbreaking is set for the fourth quarter of 2022, with the first site set to start generating electricity next year, the company tells Axios.

The Confederación Indígena Tayrona, the organization representing the Arhuaco people in Colombia, will be paid for each kilowatt-hour of power that the solar arrays generate.

Those funds will be used to buy and preserve about 460 square miles in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

By the numbers: Greenwood is pursuing multiple power purchase agreements (PPAs) to sell electricity from the panels to the grid.

The Confederación will be paid a 5% "environmental fee" — akin to a typical commercialization fee — by Greenwood Energy.

Once the projects are operational, the funds will be sufficient to buy about 3 square miles per year.

The rate will be indexed to account for inflation.

What they're saying: "This opens whole new possibilities of infrastructure structuring," Greenwood Energy CEO Guido Patrignani tells Axios. "The project is specifically addressing Indigenous communities that protect the environment."

Of note: Greenwood will be constructing town buildings for the Arhuaco people, with space for about 50 families per town.