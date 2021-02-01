Sign up for our daily briefing

Pro-Trump Republican targeted over Capitol siege

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. Photo: Stephanie Keith via Getty Images

A bipartisan group of New Yorkers is targeting Rep. Nicole Malliotakis in the latest effort aimed at tying pro-Trump Republicans to the Capitol siege.

Why it matters: While Republicans are desperately trying to turn the page on former President Trump’s actions and the deadly events of Jan. 6, Democrats and other Trump opponents plan to keep linking the party to the Capitol insurrection ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Driving the news: Several political action committees focused on Republicans who voted against certifying Joe Biden's win have emerged since the assault on the Capitol.

  • A separate group of Democratic strategists and organizers also has formed JOSHPAC, or Just Oust Seditious Hacks PAC. It's targeting Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) for joining House Republicans in objecting to the Electoral College vote.
  • At least 13 top U.S. companies have said they won't donate to Republicans who voted against the certification, according to a CBS report.

The background: Malliotakis unseated Democrat Max Rose in a rare swing district in New York City that encompasses parts of southern Brooklyn and Staten Island.

  • Some of her constituents are now going up with a $50,000 digital ad buy. They say they plan to raise hundreds of thousands more for their effort.
  • The Nicole Is Complicit PAC, or NICPAC, created a video that starts with a snapshot of the rioting and ends with a CNN interview between Malliotakis and Erin Burnett. During that conversation, the news anchor pressed the freshman about her vote objecting to certifying Biden’s win.
  • "This is the beauty of democracy," said Malliotakis in a statement to Axios.

Of note: Some Republicans also are using messaging campaigns to distance themselves from members in their own party.

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor of Trump’s second impeachment, also introduced a PAC targeting "poisonous extremism."
  • "This is not the Republican road and now we know exactly where this new and dangerous road leads," Kinzinger said in a six-minute video announcing his PAC. "It leads to insurrection and an armed attack on Congress."
  • Separately, Trump ally Corey Lewandowski is using PAC money to target Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her own vote to impeach Trump last month.

Mike Allen, author of AM
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats plan to marshal video, audio for Trump trial

Senate President pro tempore Pat Leahy swears in senators on Tuesday for the impeachment trial. Photo: Senate TV via AP

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC that at next week's impeachment trial, the House managers "are going to show the American people — vividly, on film — what happened there in the Capitol, what Trump said. … All of America will see it."

Why it matters: Most Republicans have said they will not vote to convict. But "the effort to present new video evidence and witness testimony appears designed to make Republican senators as uncomfortable as possible as they prepare to vote to acquit Trump," the Washington Post writes.

Axios
Updated 46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The top stories from "Axios on HBO"

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

The top headlines from the Jan. 31 episode of "Axios on HBO."

Sam Baker
2 hours ago - Health

Chilling trend: A longer, deadlier pandemic

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Mutated versions of the coronavirus threaten to prolong the pandemic, perhaps for years — killing more people and deepening the global economic crisis in the process.

The big picture: The U.S. and the world are in a race to control the virus before these variants can gain a bigger foothold. But many experts say they already expect things to get worse before they get better. And that also means an end to the pandemic may be getting further away.

