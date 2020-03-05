Pro Rata Podcast: Robots and the rise of coronavirus tech
Coronavirus is disrupting the global economy, but it also presents opportunities for some emerging technologies. Dan digs in with Axios' Joann Muller.
As coronavirus spreads, people have rushed to buy face masks, leading to global shortages. Dan digs in with NPR science editor Maria Godoy.
Bernie Sanders is relying on a controversial monetary theory to pay for many of his plans, including Medicare for All. Dan digs in with Axios' Dion Rabouin, who recently interviewed Sanders economic adviser Stephanie Kelton.
The Democratic Party has been caught off guard by Bernie Sanders' wins in New Hampshire and Nevada. Dan digs in with Axios politics editor Margaret Talev.
