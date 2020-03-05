31 mins ago - Health

Pro Rata Podcast: Robots and the rise of coronavirus tech

Coronavirus is disrupting the global economy, but it also presents opportunities for some emerging technologies. Dan digs in with Axios' Joann Muller.

Podcast: Masking coronavirus

As coronavirus spreads, people have rushed to buy face masks, leading to global shortages. Dan digs in with NPR science editor Maria Godoy.

Podcast: The Bernie economy

Bernie Sanders is relying on a controversial monetary theory to pay for many of his plans, including Medicare for All. Dan digs in with Axios' Dion Rabouin, who recently interviewed Sanders economic adviser Stephanie Kelton.

Podcast: Democrats feel the Bern

The Democratic Party has been caught off guard by Bernie Sanders' wins in New Hampshire and Nevada. Dan digs in with Axios politics editor Margaret Talev.

