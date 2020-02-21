1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Podcast: The impact of the Boy Scouts' bankruptcy filing

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy this week in the face of hundreds of lawsuits from men alleging that they were sexually abused during their time in the organization. Pro Rata producer Naomi Shavin and Axios reporter Courtenay Brown discuss how the bankruptcy filing could shape the creation of a victims' compensation fund and what it means for the flood of lawsuits.

Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy

Photo: Al Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection in Delaware early on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The Chapter 11 filing comes as the 110-year-old youth organization faces mounting legal costs from multiple sexual abuse lawsuits and declining membership.

Courtenay Brown

Why the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy

Victims' rights Attorney Jeff Anderson speaks to media during a press conference on April 23, 2019. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP via Getty Images

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection this week with the sole purpose of relieving the legal pressure it faces from sexual abuse victims.

Why it matters: Bankruptcy means that a judge will put a ceiling on how much BSA will pay to victims. The proceedings could limit the degree to which local councils' billions of dollars' worth of assets can be awarded to victims.

Fadel Allassan

Pennsylvania diocese files for bankruptcy amid sexual abuse lawsuits

Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

The Diocese of Harrisburg became the first in Pennsylvania to seek bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Pennsylvania influenced a series of investigations into Catholic dioceses across the country when state Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a grand jury inquiry into six dioceses, including Harrisburg, in mid-2018.

