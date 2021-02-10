Private equity titan Bill McGlashan reaches settlement over role in "Varsity Blues" scheme

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Private equity titan Bill McGlashan reaches settlement over role in "Varsity Blues" scheme

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Bill McGlashan, the private equity titan arrested in 2019 for his alleged role in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scheme, has reached a settlement with federal prosecutors. He also settled his dispute with his former partners at TPG Capital, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: This could set the stage for McGlashan's return to the spotlight. And before you say that's not happening, be sure to consult your Milken Institute Global Conference receipts.

The deal: McGlashan would plead guilty to a single charge of wire fraud, related having his son take the ACT test at a facility infiltrated by Rick Singer, the bribery scheme mastermind. In exchange, prosecutors would drop all other charges — including the one alleging bribery via the so-called "side door" for college admission.

  • Per terms of the agreement, McGlashan would agree to serve a three-month prison sentence, pay a $250,000 fine, complete 250 hours of community service and be subjected to 24 months of probation.
  • He also retains the right to limited appeal on the charge and, if successful would be allowed to rescind his guilty plea.
  • This settlement still must be approved by a judge, who is under no obligation to do so. Expect that hearing to occur by the end of April.

The other deal: McGlashan and TPG, where he led both growth equity and impact investing, never seemed to agree on if he resigned or was fired. But there was consensus that TPG sought to deny McGlashan of all vested and unvested fund interests, which included stakes in such companies as Airbnb and Uber.

  • It was a very contentious decision, as McGlashan was being denied compensation for investments made before the arrest.
  • Axios has learned that the two sides quietly entered into a definitive separation agreement in the summer of 2019.
  • A source tells Axios that the "economic consequences" to McGlashan remain identical to those described to fund limited partners (i.e., stripped of fund interests), although the source did not elaborate on other payments TPG may or may not have made.

The bottom line: This two-year saga looks to be nearing its conclusion.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
4 mins ago - World

Potential war crimes probe pulls Biden into Israel-Palestine conflict

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The decision of an International Criminal Court panel to clear the way for a potential war crimes investigation of Israel is forcing the Biden administration to wade into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict much earlier than anticipated.

Why it matters: The ICC ruling infuriated the Israeli government — and it also underscored their reliance on the Biden administration, senior Israeli officials tell me. After the decision was announced on Friday, Israel immediately opened urgent consultations with U.S. officials.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: House impeachment managers to play unseen Capitol footage

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House impeachment managers will begin presenting their prosecution of former President Trump on Wednesday, laying out their evidence — including previously unseen Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection — before a divided Senate.

The big picture: The proceedings are on track to make this the fastest presidential impeachment trial in history.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Sobering science shows world is woefully behind on Paris climate goals

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Two new studies offer a rough one-two punch on climate change — showing the lagging efforts to meet the Paris Agreement's targets and the health effects of the world's current fossil-heavy energy system.

Driving the news: An analysis in the journal Communications Earth & Environment sheds light on what it would take to hold global temperature rise under 2°C above preindustrial levels.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!