Private equity's no-lose scenario

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

As the financial crisis was unfolding in September 2008, a top buyout executive was nonplussed. He said that his firm could invest at a discount if stocks went down, and had long enough time horizons that it wouldn't be forced into fire sales of existing portfolio companies. And banks would work to avoid debt defaults.

Why it matters: It was arrogant. It was self-serving. It was largely correct.

Fast forward to 2021: Private equity isn't worrying about stock market losses or the coming Fed rate hikes. All systems are go, and arguably in overdrive.

  • Again, buying opportunities abound. Just look at today's BFD for Citrix, which is coming at a share price lower than where the software maker was trading for most of the past two years.
  • Leveraged loan inflows are on the rise, since such notes come at floating rates. Or, put another way, there are blizzard conditions on dry powder mountain.
  • Private equity has raised record amounts of fund capital over the past several years, so it needn't slow down because the "search for yield" will result in LP pullback. For example, Warburg Pincus is raising $16 billion for its latest flagship.

A key difference between September 2008 and January 2022, of course, is that today's macro economy is extremely strong (e.g., GDP, unemployment, etc.).

  • Sure there are painful pressure points — inflation, hiring troubles, the next variant, possible WWIII with Russia — but few economists would prefer then to now.

The bottom line: Private equity plays a "heads we win, tales we win" game. And that's as true now as it's ever been.

Go deeper

Ivana Saric
Updated 19 mins ago - Sports

The seven new events debuting at the Winter Olympics

General view of the National Ski Jumping Center during a media walk through on Jan. 15, ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Sandra Montanez/Getty Images

The upcoming Beijing Olympics will feature seven new events in five sports, ​​bringing the Games’ total number of events to a record 109.

The big picture: Many of the new events are mixed and the advent of more mixed events is part of an effort to increase gender equality at the Games.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Axios
46 mins ago - World

Canada's Trudeau "feeling fine" after testing positive for COVID

Justin Trudeau on Jan. 12. Photo: David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that he is "feeling fine" after testing positive for COVID-19.

The big picture: Trudeau, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, tweeted that he tested positive Monday morning and will continue to work remotely this week. "Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted," he said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Climate change may be supercharging Northeast snowstorms

Sea surface temperature departures from average on Jan. 29, 2021. (Weatherbell.com)

The weekend blizzard that slammed coastal Mid-Atlantic and New England with up to 30.9 inches of snow and howling winds is consistent with climate science research showing how the characteristics of these winter storms are changing.

Why it matters: Nor'easters have been affecting New England for generations, and they are deadly and costly. Climate change may be making these weather systems more potent.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

