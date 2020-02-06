14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

A warning to Democrats on their 2020 message

Joe Biden speaks to a supporter yesterday in Somersworth, N.H. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Guy Cecil — chairman of Priorities USA, one of the most powerful outside Democratic groups — is out with a post-impeachment memo, "Democrats Must Focus on Kitchen Table Issues," with advice for presidential candidates.

The big picture: Cecil argues if Democrats successfully pick apart President Trump's record on everyday concerns for Americans, like pre-existing conditions, drug prices and Social Security, they can win back the White House in 2020.

What they're saying:

[Trump] remains in a relatively strong position to be re-elected ... If Democrats want to win, we ... must increase our focus on the issues that affect voters’ lives on a daily basis. ...
President Trump’s State of the Union speech showed that he and his team are very aware of these vulnerabilities. During his speech, Trump spent significant amounts of time attempting to whitewash his record on these issues. ...
Our last battleground poll found that 53 percent of voters viewed health care as more of a reason to elect someone other than Trump while just 29 percent viewed it as a reason to re-elect him. ...
Trump knows these issues matter and is using the bully pulpit to hide the truth. If Democrats don’t do a better job of putting them front and center, we will lose a very winnable election to Donald Trump.

Caitlin Owens

State of the Union previews 2020's pre-existing conditions fight

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump claimed last night during the State of the Union that he will "always protect patients with pre-existing conditions" — a statement that's misleading at best.

Why it matters: Pre-existing conditions protections are popular, and both parties are trying to claim credit for them. But only one of the parties has a track record of defending those protections, and it's not the GOP.

Go deeperArrowFeb 5, 2020 - Health
Zachary Basu

Key takeaways from Trump's State of the Union address

Speaker Pelosi reacts to having her handshake snubbed by President Trump, as Vice President Mike Pence looks on. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

An impeached President Trump struck a defiant and hyperbolic tone in his third State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a day before he's set to be acquitted by the Senate.

Inside the room: Tension permeated the House chamber from the outset. Trump snubbed a handshake from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, only to be met with a retaliatory slight of his own when Pelosi failed to apply the honorific language typically used to introduce presidents at joint sessions of Congress.

Go deeperArrowFeb 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

Focus group: Pennsylvania swing voters unhappy with McConnell's impeachment comments

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Staff

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's public comment that he will not be an "impartial juror" in President Trump's Senate trial has alienated some swing voters here — even though they support Trump and are fed up with impeachment.

Why it matters: These voters told us they think all 100 senators on both sides of the aisle have a responsibility to be impartial under the Constitution. (Their oath requires them to promise "impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws.")

Go deeperArrowJan 13, 2020