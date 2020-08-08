Princeton University presdient Christopher Eisgruber speaking in 2016. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Howard, Johns Hopkins and Princeton universities will hold all undergraduate classes this fall online as the coronavirus pandemic persists, according to the Washington Post.
Why it matters: The outbreak has already disrupted many institutions' reopening plans just weeks before they were set to begin the fall term.
The big picture: Howard University, which originally planned to offer some in-person classes, announced Friday that it will hold fall semester courses remotely.
- Johns Hopkins on Thursday announced its fall term would move online for undergraduates
- Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber announced “with deep regret and sadness” on Friday that the school's undergraduate program would be fully remote for the fall semester.
- Meanwhile, roughly 20% of Harvard's first-year students have deferred their attendance this academic year, according to Forbes.
Go deeper: A blueprint for managing colleges during coronavirus