1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Princeton, Johns Hopkins, Howard to hold fall classes online

Princeton University presdient Christopher Eisgruber speaking in 2016. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Howard, Johns Hopkins and Princeton universities will hold all undergraduate classes this fall online as the coronavirus pandemic persists, according to the Washington Post.

Why it matters: The outbreak has already disrupted many institutions' reopening plans just weeks before they were set to begin the fall term.

The big picture: Howard University, which originally planned to offer some in-person classes, announced Friday that it will hold fall semester courses remotely.

  • Johns Hopkins on Thursday announced its fall term would move online for undergraduates
  • Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber announced “with deep regret and sadness” on Friday that the school's undergraduate program would be fully remote for the fall semester.
  • Meanwhile, roughly 20% of Harvard's first-year students have deferred their attendance this academic year, according to Forbes.

Updated 20 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that all school districts across the state can choose to reopen for in-person learning because it has so far maintained low enough coronavirus transmission rates.

Driving the news: It’s another sign that the state, once the global epicenter of the pandemic, has — at least for now — successfully curbed the spread of the virus even as infections have surged elsewhere around the country.

Rashaan Ayesh
36 mins ago - World

What's next for Lebanon after the Beirut explosion

Photo: Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Beirut residents are still clearing rubble from streets that appear war-torn, days after a blast that shocked the country and horrified the world.

Why it matters: The explosion is likely to accelerate a painful cycle Lebanon was already living through — discontent, economic distress, and emigration.

Mike Allen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Wolf Blitzer marks 15 years in "The Situation Room"

Wolf Blitzer on the White House beat in 1993, along with NBC's Brian Williams, CBS' Rita Braver and ABC's Brit Hume. Photo: Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images H

Aug. 8, 2005 — "The Situation Room's" debut on CNN wherein the host first said: "I'm Wolf Blitzer and you're in The Situation Room, where news and information from around the world arrive in one place simultaneously!"

The state of play: When the pandemic took off in the U.S. in March, Blitzer started working 7 days a week for 60+ days, until he took a Sunday off. Then he continued 7 days a week until he took a few days off.

