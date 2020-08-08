Howard, Johns Hopkins and Princeton universities will hold all undergraduate classes this fall online as the coronavirus pandemic persists, according to the Washington Post.

Why it matters: The outbreak has already disrupted many institutions' reopening plans just weeks before they were set to begin the fall term.

The big picture: Howard University, which originally planned to offer some in-person classes, announced Friday that it will hold fall semester courses remotely.

Johns Hopkins on Thursday announced its fall term would move online for undergraduates

Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber announced “with deep regret and sadness” on Friday that the school's undergraduate program would be fully remote for the fall semester.

Meanwhile, roughly 20% of Harvard's first-year students have deferred their attendance this academic year, according to Forbes.

