Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
Photo: Tim P. Whitby - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Charles, 71, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing "mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health," a royal spokesperson announced Wednesday.
Why it matters: The spokesperson also said that "it is not possible to ascertain" from whom the prince caught the virus, given the number of public events in which he took part recently — which could become a problem for other leaders across the globe.