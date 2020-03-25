31 mins ago - World

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Tim P. Whitby - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Charles, 71, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing "mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health," a royal spokesperson announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The spokesperson also said that "it is not possible to ascertain" from whom the prince caught the virus, given the number of public events in which he took part recently — which could become a problem for other leaders across the globe.

Jacob Knutson

Prosecutor says Prince Andrew has ruled out cooperating with Epstein probe

Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Prince Andrew has so far "completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation" with investigations into Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said Monday.

Why it matters: Federal investigators for months have sought to question Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein who was accused of sexual abuse by one of Epstein's accusers. Berman said his office is now "considering its options," per NBC.

Dave Lawler

Top Saudi royals reportedly detained

King Salman's (C) son (L) is in power. His nephew (R) is reportedly in custody. Photo: Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images

Two of Saudi Arabia's most prominent royals were suddenly detained on Friday morning by masked royal guards and face up to a lifetime in prison for alleged treason, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Even by the standards of Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman (MBS), this would be an audacious move. The two men reportedly detained were both once heirs to the throne, and are close relatives of the crown prince and his father, King Salman.

Fadel Allassan

Angela Merkel tests negative for coronavirus

Photo: Clemens Bilan - Pool/Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for COVID-19, her spokesperson said Monday, per AP.

The big picture: The 65-year-old went into self-quarantine Sunday after she learned that a doctor who had given her a pneumococcal infection vaccination tested positive for the illness. She will receive further testing in the coming days, according to the spokesperson.

Go deeper: Germany bans public gatherings of more than 2 people

