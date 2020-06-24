36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Tuesday night's primary tides show cracks in the system

Voting in Kentucky. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

There are plenty of votes left to be counted, but a few trend lines from Tuesday's primary elections are worthy of your time:

  1. The AOC-backed Justice Democrats showed considerable strength.
  2. President Trump's endorsement wasn't worth its weight in gold.
  3. The absentee balloting process will require a reset in expectations.
  4. America needs young people to step up as polling workers.

The big picture: The U.S. is less than five months from an election, and the lasting visual from last night was the crowd of Black voters pounding on the doors of a polling center, let in only because of a judge's emergency injunction.

In New York's Democratic primaries, 16-term Rep. Eliot Engel is trailing middle school principal Jamaal Bowman, who was backed by AOC.

  • "In 2018, Dem voters showed an unprecedented desire to nominate women. In 2020, we're witnessing another sea change in desire, this time towards Black candidates," tweeted Dave Wasserman of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.
  • 14-term Rep. Carolyn Maloney has a narrow lead, although she said it should widen.

Between the lines: The New York races might not be called today because of absentee ballots, which are in huge demand because of COVID-19.

  • Expect a similar trend in November, and don't be surprised if there isn't a winner on election night, or even the day after.

In North Carolina's Republican primary, President Trump suffered a surprise defeat in the race to fill the seat vacated by his chief of staff Mark Meadows.

  • The loss was only the second endorsement in a Republican primary where Trump came out on the losing end.
  • As Axios' Jonathan Swan reported today, Trump was persuaded into the endorsement by Meadows' wife, and the decision angered House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The bottom line: If you're young and healthy, now would be a very good time to step up as a poll worker.

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
Jun 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Voters head to the polls for key primaries in Kentucky and New York

Brooklyn Museum polling site, June 23, New York City. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Primary elections initially delayed by the coronavirus are taking place on Tuesday in North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky and New York.

The big picture: Establishment-backed candidates have been pitted against progressive challengers in several of the Democratic congressional primaries being held Tuesday — including one race that could see the powerful chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee unseated after 16 terms in Congress.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The inside story of Trump’s embarrassing endorsement

Trump listens during a roundtable at the White House June 15. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Madison Cawthorn, the 24-year-old who stunningly defeated the candidate President Trump endorsed in the Republican runoff for North Carolina's 11th congressional district, got a congratulatory call last night from the president himself — on Air Force One flying back from Arizona.

Why it matters: Lynda Bennett's defeat ruined Trump's near-perfect record of endorsing winners in GOP primaries — a record he prized and often boasted about.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 9,330,883 — Total deaths: 479,496 — Total recoveries — 4,684,213Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 2,369,806 — Total deaths: 121,846 — Total recoveries: 647,548 — Total tested: 28,065,065Map.
  3. States: N.C. governor issues statewide order to wear face coverings — N.Y., N.J. and CT to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from hotspots.
  4. Public health: The U.S. divide on coronavirus masksThe pandemic isn't over yet, despite vaccine optimism — 65% of Americans would rather return to lockdown if cases spike.
  5. Business: A $5 million prize for putting people back to work.
  6. Travel: One-third of group of spring breakers on Mexico trip contracted coronavirus.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow