New Hampshire primary serves as enthusiasm barometer ahead of general election

Corky Messner beat retired Gen. Don Bolduc in New Hampshire's Republican Senate primary Tuesday night after the coronavirus pandemic postponed the original race date, AP reports.

Why it matters: The GOP primary served as a test of the president's influence in the state, with lawyer Messner touting his Trump endorsement. President Trump narrowly lost the state to Hillary Clinton in 2016, Reuters notes.

The winner will be facing off against incumbent Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) in the general election.

The state of play: "Driven by a surge in absentee voting, turnout is expected to approach or break records, a measure of enthusiasm ahead of the general election in a swing state..." the New York Times reports.

What to watch: The winner will take on popular incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu (R) in November.

Other races:

Matt Mowers won the Republican nomination for the House in New Hampshire's 1st congressional district

Meanwhile, Rhode Island has two congressional districts hosting competitive races Tuesday: with Rep. Jim Langevin, a 10-term Democrat, facing an opponent, while Republicans will meet the winner in November.