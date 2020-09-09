47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

New Hampshire primary serves as enthusiasm barometer ahead of general election

Primary voters in New Hampshire in February 2020. Photo: Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

Corky Messner beat retired Gen. Don Bolduc in New Hampshire's Republican Senate primary Tuesday night after the coronavirus pandemic postponed the original race date, AP reports.

Why it matters: The GOP primary served as a test of the president's influence in the state, with lawyer Messner touting his Trump endorsement. President Trump narrowly lost the state to Hillary Clinton in 2016, Reuters notes.

The state of play: "Driven by a surge in absentee voting, turnout is expected to approach or break records, a measure of enthusiasm ahead of the general election in a swing state..." the New York Times reports.

What to watch: The winner will take on popular incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu (R) in November.

Other races:

  • Matt Mowers won the Republican nomination for the House in New Hampshire's 1st congressional district

Meanwhile, Rhode Island has two congressional districts hosting competitive races Tuesday: with Rep. Jim Langevin, a 10-term Democrat, facing an opponent, while Republicans will meet the winner in November.

Sep 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

AP: Mail-in ballot rejections could disenfranchise thousands in 2020

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

If mail-in ballots are rejected in the 2020 election at the same level as this year's primaries, "up to three times as many voters in November could be disenfranchised" in battleground states compared to the 2016 election, AP reports.

Why it matters: Americans are expected to vote by mail in record numbers in November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

1,000 Georgians voted twice in June primary

People vote in Atlanta during the 2018 midterms. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday that 1,000 people in Georgia voted twice in the state's June 9 primary by voting in person after returning a mail-in ballot, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Why it matters: President Trump suggested that people should similarly vote twice during a visit to North Carolina last week to test the mail-in system, prompting a warning from the state's election board. Double-voting is a felony in Georgia, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

37 mins ago - Technology

Zuckerberg to "Axios on HBO": "Just wrong" to say Facebook driven by conservatives

Mark Zuckerberg told "Axios on HBO" that it's "just wrong" to consider Facebook a right-wing echo chamber, even though conservative voices top the platform's most-engaged content.

  • "It's true that partisan content often has kind of a higher percent of people ... engaging with it, commenting on it, liking it," Zuckerberg told Axios.
