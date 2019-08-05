President Trump may announce health plan in September

The Trump administration is eyeing a September rollout of its health care plan, although the plan hasn't been finalized and some administration officials worry it could open up the president to attacks from Democrats, the WSJ reports.

State of play: The White House is considering a September speech that would seek to provide an alternative to Medicare for All and show that the administration has a plan in case the ACA is killed in court, which it supports. It's still unclear how specific the administration's plan would be.