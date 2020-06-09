NYSE: Preventing COVID outbreak was the priority in reopening trading floor

The priority in reopening the NYSE trading floor was preventing a COVID outbreak, Stacey Cunningham, NYSE president, told Axios' Dan Primack during an Axios virtual event on Tuesday.

What she's saying: Cunningham said for the first time in the exchange's 228 years, the floor closed on March 12 for two months while the stock market remained open. Cunningham said the reopening on May 26 was small, and they've been scaling up, implementing social distancing guidelines and using personal protective equipment. She said "our goal is to prevent an outbreak from occurring, not a single case. It's very possible that we would have a single case on the trading floor because there still is a pandemic."