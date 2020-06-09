28 mins ago - Economy & Business

NYSE: Preventing COVID outbreak was the priority in reopening trading floor

The priority in reopening the NYSE trading floor was preventing a COVID outbreak, Stacey Cunningham, NYSE president, told Axios' Dan Primack during an Axios virtual event on Tuesday.

What she's saying: Cunningham said for the first time in the exchange's 228 years, the floor closed on March 12 for two months while the stock market remained open. Cunningham said the reopening on May 26 was small, and they've been scaling up, implementing social distancing guidelines and using personal protective equipment. She said "our goal is to prevent an outbreak from occurring, not a single case. It's very possible that we would have a single case on the trading floor because there still is a pandemic."

Axios Business Editor Dan Primack hosted conversations with business leaders to discuss keeping businesses afloat through economic uncertainty and making structural changes that will have lasting equitable effects, featuring New York Stock Exchange president Stacey Cunningham and Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neman.

NASA's 2024 moonshot may not work

The coronavirus and agency shakeups are making NASA's goal of landing people back on the Moon in 2024 seem less likely.

Why it matters: The Trump administration has hung its hat on the Artemis Moon program as its defining space policy, with the goal of accomplishing the first crewed landing before the end of President Trump's second term — if he is re-elected.

GOP senators avoid discussing Trump's Buffalo protester tweet

Republican senators on Tuesday largely avoided discussing President Trump's tweet alleging without evidence that a 75-year-old Buffalo protester, who was seriously injured after being shoved by police, is an "antifa provocateur."

Our thought bubble: It's the classic dodging mechanism, which we've grown accustomed to during the Trump presidency. Whenever senators and Trump advisers don't want to weigh in on an inflammatory tweet that puts them in a difficult position, they claim they haven't read it.

