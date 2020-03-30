1 hour ago - Sports

Liverpool's Premier League title could be in coronavirus jeopardy

Kendall Baker
Data: Premier League; Note: Manchester City facing two-year Champions League ban; Table: Axios Visuals

When the Premier League season was suspended, Liverpool had a 25-point lead atop the standings and was two wins away from securing the league title, which would have been the club's first in 30 years.

Driving the news: Multiple Premier League clubs want to end the current campaign immediately and replay it in full once it's deemed safe, which would deny Liverpool the league trophy it so clearly deserves, The Athletic's David Ornstein reports.

  • Worth noting: Ornstein cites anonymous sources, so this report should be taken with a grain of salt considering the self-interest involved (there's a reason why Liverpool and Leicester City officials and fans want to play out the season while those from Arsenal and Everton don't).

The state of play: A voided season would present the Premier League — and all soccer leagues that participate in international competitions and use promotion/relegation systems — with some unique challenges.

  • Champions League: If the season is voided, and therefore never actually happened, who would get the four Champions League spots? The top four from the 2018-19 season?
  • Promotion/Relegation: Norwich City was headed for relegation to the EFL Championship (one tier below), while Leeds United was headed for promotion to the Premier League. If the season is voided, both clubs would presumably stay put, fundamentally altering their futures (the financial gap between the two leagues is massive).

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal Football Club has closed its London training center after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus, the club announced in a statement Thursday.

Why it matters: Premier League games are still proceeding this weekend, but Arsenal noted in its statement that this could soon change. The NBA quickly moved to suspend the rest of its season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kendall Baker

Baseball's uncertain future

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

MLB has delayed Opening Day until mid-May at the earliest, per recommendations from the Center for Disease Control that gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks.

Why it matters: Of all the major sports leagues, MLB faces arguably the most disastrous outcome from this unprecedented sports outage, and some of its minor league affiliates might not survive the summer.

Kentucky Derby postponed for first time in 75 years due to coronavirus crisis

The 2019 Kentucky Derby. Photo: Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

More sports leagues in the U.S. and around the world are suspending their seasons or limiting fan attendance due to the coronavirus outbreak, after the NBA became the first major U.S. sports league to announce it would postpone its season on Wednesday.

Driving the news: The Kentucky Derby will be postponed from May 2 to Sept. 5, marking the first time in 75 years that the race will not be held on the first Saturday of May, reports the Louisville Courier-Journal.

