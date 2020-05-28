English Premier League set to return June 17
Raheem Sterling of Manchester City. Photo: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images
The English Premier League plans to restart its season on June 17 after the coronavirus brought the league to a pause in mid-March, the BBC reports.
The state of play: According to a tentative agreement, players and Premier League staff will be tested twice a week and the games will be played without any fans in the stadium, per the BBC.
- The first matches on June 17 will see Aston Villa play against Sheffield United and Manchester City take on Arsenal.
- There are 92 matches left to play in the season, and Liverpool currently sits atop the table with a 25-point lead over No. 2 Manchester City.
