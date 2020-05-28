English Premier League set to return June 17

The English Premier League plans to restart its season on June 17 after the coronavirus brought the league to a pause in mid-March, the BBC reports.

The state of play: According to a tentative agreement, players and Premier League staff will be tested twice a week and the games will be played without any fans in the stadium, per the BBC.

The first matches on June 17 will see Aston Villa play against Sheffield United and Manchester City take on Arsenal.

There are 92 matches left to play in the season, and Liverpool currently sits atop the table with a 25-point lead over No. 2 Manchester City.

