Premier League season at risk after more coronavirus cases detected

Photo: photo Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

A Premier League match on Wednesday match between Tottenham and Fulham has been postponed following a number of positive coronavirus cases from players and staff members.

Why it matters: This is the third Premier League match to be postponed this season and the second this week, after a Monday game between Everton and Manchester City was called off due to an outbreak.

The big picture: The league does not have a contingency plan to restrict its 2020/2021 season if cases continue to persist, ESPN reports.

  • According to the Telegraph, some Premier League chairmen have privately discussed the possibility of halting the season for two weeks in January to help the situation "cool off."
  • Talks between the clubs and the Premier League in the summer resulted in an agreement that ending the season prematurely would be a last resort, according to ESPN.

What they're saying: "Fulham lodged a request with the Premier League Board to rearrange the fixture following a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases, as well as a number of players showing symptoms today," the Premier League said in a statement.

  • "The Premier League Board has consulted its medical advisors and the decision to postpone the game has been taken as a precaution and with the health of players and staff as the priority."
  • "With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its COVID-19 protocols and being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled."

Worth noting: Cases in the U.K. have continued to surge, with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing on Wednesday that Tier 4 lockdown measures will be implemented in more regions across England.

  • The U.K. was the first country to report a new variant of the virus that appears to be more transmissible.

Jacob Knutson
19 hours ago - Health

Colorado reports first known U.S. case of new coronavirus variant

Healthcare workers collecting samples at a coronavirus testing site in Denver in November. Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado's health department discovered the new variant of the coronavirus that may be more transmissible, Gov. Jared Polis announced on Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's the first known U.S. case of the variant, which was initially discovered in the United Kingdom.

Axios
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden says Trump administration falling "far behind" on vaccine distribution — McConnell blocks Democrats' request to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 — Senate tide begins to shift toward $2,000 checks after Trump's push.
  2. Health: Colorado reports first known U.S. case of new coronavirus variant.
  3. Vaccine: Fauci: Vaccine numbers below target set for end of December — WHO urges vaccinated travelers to take coronavirus precautions.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: Spain to keep registry of people who refuse coronavirus vaccine — Argentina, Belarus become first countries outside Russia to deploy Sputnik V vaccine.
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 9 hours ago - World

U.K. first nation to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine at Wockhardt's pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in November in Wrexham, Wales. Photo: Paul Ellis/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University was approved for use in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The U.K. is the first country to authorize this coronavirus vaccine that's cheaper and easier to store than others. It's less than three weeks since British regulators became the first in the West to give emergency approval for a COVID-19 vaccine — Pfizer-BioNTech's.

