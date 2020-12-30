Premier League season at risk after more coronavirus cases detected

A Premier League match on Wednesday match between Tottenham and Fulham has been postponed following a number of positive coronavirus cases from players and staff members.

Why it matters: This is the third Premier League match to be postponed this season and the second this week, after a Monday game between Everton and Manchester City was called off due to an outbreak.

The big picture: The league does not have a contingency plan to restrict its 2020/2021 season if cases continue to persist, ESPN reports.

According to the Telegraph, some Premier League chairmen have privately discussed the possibility of halting the season for two weeks in January to help the situation "cool off."

Talks between the clubs and the Premier League in the summer resulted in an agreement that ending the season prematurely would be a last resort, according to ESPN.

What they're saying: "Fulham lodged a request with the Premier League Board to rearrange the fixture following a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases, as well as a number of players showing symptoms today," the Premier League said in a statement.

"The Premier League Board has consulted its medical advisors and the decision to postpone the game has been taken as a precaution and with the health of players and staff as the priority."

"With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its COVID-19 protocols and being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled."

Worth noting: Cases in the U.K. have continued to surge, with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing on Wednesday that Tier 4 lockdown measures will be implemented in more regions across England.