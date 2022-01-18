Women's hockey league more than doubles salary cap

Sign up for our daily briefing
Boston Pride players cheer as coach Paul Mara hoists the NWHL Isobel Cup trophy after the team's win over the Minnesota Whitecaps in the championship game in March 2021. Photo: Mary Schwalm/AP
The Premier Hockey Federation is more than doubling its salary cap for players in the largest one-time independent investment in the history of professional women’s hockey.
Driving the news: In addition to boosting the player salary cap to $750,000 — up from $300,000 — the women's ice hockey league also announced Tuesday that it will add two new franchises.
- The PHF also announced a commitment from the Board of Governors to invest over $25 million in direct payments and benefits to its players over the next three years.
Between the lines: The investment comes less than three weeks before the start of the Winter Olympics, when, typically, there is a wave of attention for women's professional hockey — before it falls off the radar.
- The league, which currently has six teams, changed its name from the National Women's Hockey League last year.
What they're saying: "The PHF has been steadfast in its vision to grow the game under a new era that truly provides leading opportunities for athletes in the sport who deserve to be treated as professionals," PHF commissioner Tyler Tumminia said in a statement.
- "This amazing investment by ownership reaffirms the strength of their commitment to being difference-makers who advance the professional game so that our athletes can thrive as role models who continue to inspire the next generation."