Women's hockey league more than doubles salary cap

The Premier Hockey Federation is more than doubling its salary cap for players in the largest one-time independent investment in the history of professional women’s hockey.

Driving the news: In addition to boosting the player salary cap to $750,000 — up from $300,000 — the women's ice hockey league also announced Tuesday that it will add two new franchises.

The PHF also announced a commitment from the Board of Governors to invest over $25 million in direct payments and benefits to its players over the next three years.

Between the lines: The investment comes less than three weeks before the start of the Winter Olympics, when, typically, there is a wave of attention for women's professional hockey — before it falls off the radar.

The league, which currently has six teams, changed its name from the National Women's Hockey League last year.

What they're saying: "The PHF has been steadfast in its vision to grow the game under a new era that truly provides leading opportunities for athletes in the sport who deserve to be treated as professionals," PHF commissioner Tyler Tumminia said in a statement.