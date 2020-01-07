Labor complications can double the cost of childbirth
Complications can nearly double the cost of delivering a baby, according an analysis from health care alliance company Premier.
Why it matters: More women are experiencing complications during labor — the rate rose by 36% from 2008 to 2018, per Premier.
Vaginal births with complications cost about 80% more, on average, than ones without complications.
Cesarean deliveries cost about double those with no complications.
A separate study, published Monday in Health Affairs, shows that out-of-pocket costs for maternity and childbirth care rose from $3,069 to $4,569 between 2008 and 2015, for women with employer-based insurance.