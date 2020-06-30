18 mins ago - Economy & Business

Precursor Ventures founder: VC firms should be introspective on diversity

Axios' Ina Fried (L) and Precursor Ventures Managing Partner and Founder Charles Hudson. Photo: Axios Screenshot

The venture capital firms that have best responded to widespread conversations about systemic racism have focused on their own hiring and funding standards and not public praise, Precursor Ventures Managing Partner Charles Hudson said at an Axios event Tuesday.

The big picture: Hudson said some firms have reached out to him for advice on how to provide funding to a more diverse set of recipients. Progress will only come once those firms conduct rigid re-examinations of processes for hiring, retention and how they determine who gets funding, Hudson said.

Watch: A conversation on inequity in venture capital

Axios hosts a conversation on the impact of Black Americans' underrepresentation in venture capital, featuring Precursor Ventures Managing Partner Charles Hudson, Cleo Capital Managing Director Sarah Kunst and Bessemer Venture Partners' Partner Elliott Robinson.

We'll unpack how this lack of representation has an enormous economic impact and discuss how leaders are committing to making lasting, systemic change.

7 mins ago - Economy & Business

Mnuchin says leftover PPP funds should go to hardest-hit industries

Mnuchin prepares to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday. (Photo: Asos Katopodis/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a congressional hearing on Tuesday that the $134 billion in leftover funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) should be repurposed and extended to businesses that have suffered the most during the coronavirus pandemic, including "restaurants and hotels."

Why it matters: Today is the last day small businesses can apply for loans via the PPP, as coronavirus cases spike and some states are pausing or rolling back reopening plans. The prospects for small businesses, many of which have already seen significant revenue drops, are devastating.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 10,424,992 — Total deaths: 509,706 — Total recoveries — 5,262,705Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,683,000 — Total deaths: 129,545 — Total recoveries: 705,203 — Total tested: 31,557,407Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci warns states are "skipping over" reopening checkpoints, testifies that U.S. could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day.
  4. States: South Dakota governor says "we will not be social distancing" at July 3 event with Trump — New York to require travelers from 16 states to quarantine.
