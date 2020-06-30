Precursor Ventures founder: VC firms should be introspective on diversity

The venture capital firms that have best responded to widespread conversations about systemic racism have focused on their own hiring and funding standards and not public praise, Precursor Ventures Managing Partner Charles Hudson said at an Axios event Tuesday.

The big picture: Hudson said some firms have reached out to him for advice on how to provide funding to a more diverse set of recipients. Progress will only come once those firms conduct rigid re-examinations of processes for hiring, retention and how they determine who gets funding, Hudson said.