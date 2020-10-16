A vast majority of Americans love pre-existing conditions protections

The vast majority — nearly eight in 10 — of Americans don't want to the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act's pre-existing conditions protections, according to a KFF poll.

Yes, but: Only 58% of Americans say the same about the law in its entirety, with the gap between the two positions largest among Republicans.

Between the lines: The heart of the ACA is its pre-existing conditions protections, and other major pieces of the law exist to make health coverage affordable for everyone while ensuring sick people can get health care.

Although there are other ways to protect people with pre-existing conditions, none of those proposed by Republicans have given the same level of protection, and other ideas require more federal spending.

Why it matters: The future of the ACA is suddenly threatened, once again, by the Supreme Court, and that's made the law front and center heading into the 2020 election. There isn't a very realistic scenario in which the law's pre-existing conditions protections survive, but the rest of it falls.