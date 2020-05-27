53 mins ago - Economy & Business

PPP failed to get money to industries and areas most in need

Data: U.S. Small Business Administration; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) "appears to have missed the mark," S&P Global chief economist Beth Ann Bovino writes in a research report to be released today.

What it means: The PPP's first round largely skipped over states and industries that were the most in need, while the second round still has 39% of allocated cash remaining, even as many businesses are at risk of permanent closure.

  • And data shows that only about one in three small businesses reported applying for PPP funds and less than one-third of those received the loans.

Why it matters: Even as governors allow businesses to reopen, skittish customers and social-distancing requirements mean many will be dealing with reduced demand for some time and few have the resources to do so on their own.

  • A recent working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) finds that many small businesses are "financially fragile" and have only enough cash on hand to last for two weeks.

By the numbers: Bovino's analysis of the SBA's data finds the "bulk of the program seems to be benefiting states with fewer jobless claims."

  • Eight of the 10 states that received the smallest loan amounts had the highest unemployment rates.
  • Seven of 10 states that received the largest loan amounts had the lowest unemployment rates.

A similar theme is present in terms of industries — those hit hardest by the pandemic, in terms of job losses, received the least funding from the first program's total approved loans.

  • Service industries, which accounted for an unprecedented 12.9 million jobs lost in April (62.9% of the 20.5 million), received just 36% of loans.
  • Leisure and hospitality and retail lost 9.8 million jobs, or 48% of the total lost in April, but received only 19%.
  • In contrast, goods-producing industries lost 2.3 million jobs (11% of the April total) but got 27%.
  • Information services and financial industries lost 27% of jobs but got 36%.

Of note: These have somewhat improved in PPP's second round but remain tilted toward states and industries less affected by the pandemic.

Go deeper: The moving goalposts for PPP loans

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 350,000 globally on Wednesday morning, per Johns Hopkins data.

By the numbers: More than 5.9 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 2.2 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.6 million from 14.9 million tests).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 5 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans Tuesday to make wearing face coverings mandatory statewide for most people over the age of 10 when inside public places. The measure is effective Friday and applies to places like retailers, on public transportation and government buildings.

By the numbers: More than 98,900 people have died from the novel coronavirus and over 1.6 million have tested positive in the U.S. Over 384,900 Americans have recovered and more than 14.9 million tests have been conducted.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 7 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 5,614,458 — Total deaths: 350,958 — Total recoveries — 2,307,510Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 1,681,418 — Total deaths: 98,929 — Total recoveries: 384,902 — Total tested: 14,907,041Map.
  3. Federal response: DOJ investigates meatpacking industry over soaring beef pricesMike Pence's press secretary returns to work.
  4. Congress: House Republicans to sue Nancy Pelosi in effort to block proxy voting.
  5. Tech: Twitter fact-checks Trump's tweets about mail-in voting for first timeGoogle to open offices July 6 for 10% of workers.
  6. Public health: Coronavirus antibodies could give "short-term immunity," CDC says, but more data is neededCDC releases guidance on when you can be around others after contracting the virus.
  7. What should I do? When you can be around others after contracting the coronavirus — Traveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy