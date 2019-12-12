Leaky power grids are a huge source of carbon emissions
Leaky power grids that waste energy before it reaches consumers are an often overlooked source of carbon emissions, per The Conversation.
What they did: Researchers calculated the pollution from additional energy needed to make up for what's lost in transmission and distribution systems worldwide.
The experts with Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland tallied "compensatory emissions" based on generation sources and grid quality in different countries.
What they found: It's big when you add it all up.
The losses also vary a lot by country, notes the piece derived from a recent paper in the journal Nature Climate Change.
"In 2016, aggregate transmission and distribution losses reached 19% in India and 16% in Brazil," they note.
They were over 50% in Haiti, Iraq, and the Republic of Congo, which "means that only half of the electricity generated reached or was billed to the consumers as usable power."
What's next: They call for greater attention to stemming emissions through use of better tech and infrastructure upgrades.
Various ways to lower energy loss include replacing inefficient transmission wires, using superconductors to reduce resistance in transmission wires, and configuring distribution lines in a better way.