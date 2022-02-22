Power emissions interrupt long-term progress

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Reproduced from EPA; Chart: Axios Visuals

New EPA data shows the long-term decline in emissions of key electricity sector pollutants, but also a recent uptick and the long road ahead to deeply decarbonizing the sector.

Driving the news: The figures show that last year sulfur dioxide emissions rose 20% compared to 2020, while nitrogen oxides rose 6% and CO2 climbed 7%.

Emissions of mercury, a dangerous neurotoxin not pictured in the chart above, increased 13%, EPA said.

The increases reflect the rebound in coal-fired generation amid higher energy demand and high natural gas prices last year, the agency said.

What we're watching: The trajectory of EPA plans to tighten emissions rules using executive powers as legislation to greatly bolster zero-carbon power incentives remains stalled in Congress.