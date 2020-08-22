29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Postal Service forms oversight panel for mail-in voting

Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service's governing board is developing a bipartisan Election Mail Committee to oversee mail-in voting processes amid scrutiny over the Trump administration's attempts to thwart mail-in ballots in this November's general election.

The big picture: Social distancing brought on by the pandemic is expected to spur a surge in mail-in voting this election cycle. But President Trump has vowed to block pandemic stimulus funds for mail-in voting and USPS. The president claims voting by mail is susceptible to fraud — contradicting the longstanding history and widespread use of the practice.

  • The USPS Board of Governors says the panel "will use its oversight role to reinforce the strong commitment of the Postal Service to the mail as an important part of the nation’s democratic process, and will regularly monitor execution of USPS’s work on election mail to ensure that our part of this election process is implemented in the most effective way possible."
  • Mail-in ballots are expected to account for under 2% of total mail volume from mid-September to November 3, per the board. But the pandemic could pose unexpected challenges.

The announcement comes after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy drew criticism for proposed changes to USPS that would limit service and operating hours. He announced this week that he will be halting the changes.

  • DeJoy testified before the Senate on Friday, stating, "The Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail fully and on time."

What to watch: The House is set to vote on $25 billion in aid for USPS on Saturday.

Ursula Perano
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Postmaster general denies discussing USPS changes with Trump

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday that he never discussed any changes to U.S. Postal Service policies with President Trump.

Why it matters: DeJoy, a Trump mega-donor, denied having any substantive policy conversations with the president amid increasing public scrutiny over proposed cost-saving measures that many fear could hinder the USPS' ability to properly handle mail-in ballots during November's election.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

6 states sue USPS, say changes hurt efforts to hold "free and fair elections"

U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Six states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Friday, alleging recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service were "unlawful" and designed to impede efforts to conduct "free and fair elections."

Why it matters: DeJoy, an ally of President Trump, has come under scrutiny for implementing cost-saving measures that resulted in widespread delays and prompted fears that the USPS will not be able to handle a surge in mail-in ballots in November's election.

Axios
Aug 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper appears at DNC to encourage mail-in voting

Appearing at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, comedian Sarah Cooper — best-known for her viral lip-sync impersonations of President Trump on TikTok — mocked the president for his claims about mail-in ballots before breaking character to encourage all Americans to vote.

Why it matters: Cooper is one of dozens of figures over the past four nights of the convention to condemn Trump's attempts to undermine universal mail-in voting, which he has baselessly claimed will lead to a "rigged" election.

