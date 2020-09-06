40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Inside the post-election "war games"

In August, a voter casts a primary ballot at a drive-through voting station in Barre, Vt. Photo: Lisa Rathke/AP

In today's WashPost Outlook section, Rosa Brooks, a Georgetown law professor and co-founder of the Transition Integrity Project, tells the inside story of post-election simulations that included veteran operatives from each party:

In each scenario, Team Trump — the players assigned to simulate the Trump campaign and its elected and appointed allies — was ... unconstrained right out of the gate, and Team Biden struggled to get out of reaction mode. In one exercise ... Team Trump’s repeated allegations of fraudulent mail-in ballots led National Guard troop[s] to destroy thousands of ballots in Democratic-leaning ZIP codes, to applause on social media from Trump supporters. Over and over, Team Biden urged calm, national unity and a fair vote count. ... Team Trump repeatedly attempted to exploit ambiguities and gaps in the legal framework. (There are more than you might think.) Team Trump repeatedly sought ... to persuade state GOP allies to send rival slates of electors to Congress when the popular vote didn’t go its way.
Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden adds Buttigieg and top Obama admin officials to transition team

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first Democratic presidential debate in 2019 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden added former 2020 rival Pete Buttigieg, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, other Obama administration officials, politicians and advisers to his transition team on Saturday.

The big picture: Many of the new appointees worked directly for Biden in the previous administration. Joining Ted Kaufman and Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) as co-chairs if the former vice president is elected will be New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), Biden campaign adviser Anita Dunn and former Obama economic adviser Jeffrey Zients.

Mike Allen, Jim VandeHei
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Special report on virus-era voting: Prepare for unprecedented threats

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With rare, if not unprecedented, agreement, President Trump, Joe Biden, intelligence officials and Big Tech CEOs are all warning of threats to accurate and trusted vote counts before, on and after election day. 

American elections face a triple threat in 2020: 

  • Foreign governmentsespecially Russia, China and Iran — are actively spreading misinformation via social platforms.
Ursula Perano
Sep 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Sanders: America should prepare for Trump's refusal to concede

Bernie Sanders. Photo: Tim Vizer/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in an interview with Politico on Friday warned that Americans must ready themselves for the possibility that President Trump will refuse to leave office even if he loses November's election.

What he's saying: "Trump was saying ... ‘the only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election,’" Sanders recalled, alluding to Trump comments from the Republican National Convention. "Now he is making that statement at a time when virtually every national poll has him behind."

