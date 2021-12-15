Consumer demand continues to push U.S. ports to new limits.

Why it matters: The Port of Los Angeles is on track to process a record number of containers this year, based on estimates of about 812,000 units handled in November.

What they're saying: "What we're seeing is a push before an early Lunar New Year," Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, said Wednesday.

Context: Many factories and companies in Asia shut down for weeks to celebrate the holiday, which starts Feb. 1.

With record demand comes record docking and processing times.

About 101 ships are waiting to come into Southern California ports as of Tuesday, per the Marine Exchange of Southern California.

The big picture: "This holiday shopping season is longer than many we can remember in the past, and we'll still see a very strong end to 2021," said Seroka.