Upcoming Lunar New Year holiday pushing ports to new highs

Expand chart
Data: Port of Los Angeles; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Consumer demand continues to push U.S. ports to new limits.

Why it matters: The Port of Los Angeles is on track to process a record number of containers this year, based on estimates of about 812,000 units handled in November.

What they're saying: "What we're seeing is a push before an early Lunar New Year," Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, said Wednesday.

Context: Many factories and companies in Asia shut down for weeks to celebrate the holiday, which starts Feb. 1.

With record demand comes record docking and processing times.

  • About 101 ships are waiting to come into Southern California ports as of Tuesday, per the Marine Exchange of Southern California.

The big picture: "This holiday shopping season is longer than many we can remember in the past, and we'll still see a very strong end to 2021," said Seroka.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
16 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Storm slams Southern California as Central U.S. faces winds, fire threat

Snow covers Gorman during a storm in Southern California on Tuesday. Photo: Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Several U.S. states were under threat from more extreme weather overnight, as heavy rains in Southern California caused flooding and mudslides — triggering mandatory evacuation orders and sparking rescue operations Tuesday.

Threat level: A "rapidly strengthening storm system" was set to generate high winds from the Southwest to the Upper Midwest, with gusts "up to and in excess of 75 mph in some areas," per the National Weather Service. The Southern and Central Plains face "abnormally high temperatures" and the threat of wildfires, the NWS said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Adam Tamburin
Dec 14, 2021 - Axios Nashville

Workers continue migration to Nashville

Expand chart
Reproduced from LinkedIn; Chart: Axios Visuals

Workers moving to Nashville from Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City are driving our region's continued growth, according to data released this month by LinkedIn.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman
Updated 40 mins ago - Science

Historic storm bringing damaging winds, "unprecedented" tornado risk

Satellite image showing smoke plumes from wildfires, blowing dust, and thunderstorms with lightning flashes detected across the Plains on Dec. 15. (CIRA/RAMMB)

An expansive and intensifying storm is unleashing an array of hazardous weather to a broad swath of the lower 48 states on Wednesday, from 100 mph winds in Colorado to record warmth and an ongoing derecho moving from Kansas into Nebraska and Iowa.

Why it matters: The storm has already set all-time high temperatures for the month of December, as readings soar into the 70s all the way to the Iowa-Minnesota border. Its winds have knocked out power to more than 200,000 customers in four states, with outages climbing in Colorado and Kansas, according to poweroutage.us.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow