Populists chase Macron as France’s mainstream parties collapse

The presidential election in France on Sunday didn't just cement a second-round rematch between Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen. It sealed the total collapse of the center-left and center-right parties that had governed France for decades.

Why it matters: When the centrist, pro-European Macron comfortably defeated Le Pen in 2017, it was hailed as a victory for liberal elites that could stem the tide of populism sweeping across the West.

Instead of a revival, Macron's establishment counterparts have today been vanquished in favor of an empowered far-right and far-left.

The big picture: Either the center-right Republicans or center-left Socialists held the French presidency from 1981 until 2017 — when Macron burst onto the scene.

He sought to modernize French politics under the banner of a new party — La République En Marche! — that would be both economically and socially liberal, in the traditional sense of the word.

Domestic discontent and pressure from the surging far-right forced Macron to adopt some more conservative positions during his presidency.

Nonetheless, he's remained staunchly pro-European.

By the numbers: Macron came in first in Sunday's election.

He had 27.84% of the vote, followed by Le Pen (23.15%), far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon (21.95%), and insurgent far-right candidate Éric Zemmour (7.07%).

Republican Valérie Pécresse, who at one point was touted as a legitimate contender for the second round, won just 4.78%.

Socialist candidate Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, finished with a stunning 1.75% — 10 years after Socialist President François Hollande came in first with 28.63% in the first round of the 2012 election.

Between the lines: Because both mainstream candidates finished under the 5% threshold, they will not be refunded by the state for campaign expenses.

Pecresse on Monday was forced to ask for urgent donations to save the party.

"What is at the stake is the very survival of Les Republicains and beyond, the very survival of the Right," she told members.

What to watch: A victory by Le Pen could threaten to dismantle the unified Western response to the war in Ukraine at a critical moment.