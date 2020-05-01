2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Popeyes' chicken sandwich boosts growth despite coronavirus

Marisa Fernandez

Photo: Randy Risling/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Popeyes reported 26% growth in the first quarter — driven by its hugely popular fried chicken sandwich — despite coronavirus lockdowns across the country, Bloomberg reports.

The big picture: The trend wasn't universal across the fast-food world. Restaurant Brands International, which owns Popeyes, saw its other chains feel pressure as the pandemic took hold. Tim Hortons' sales fell about 10%, while Burger King's dropped nearly 4%.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, informing President Vladimir Putin of the development in a televised meeting on Thursday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.2 million people and killed over 231,000 worldwide as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 239,000).

Updated 20 hours ago - Health
Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 3,276,373 — Total deaths: 233,688 — Total recoveries — 1,024,529Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 1,070,032 — Total deaths: 63,019 — Total recoveries — 153,947 — Total tested: 6,231,182Map.
  3. Trump: What the president wants to signal with his Lincoln Memorial town hall.
  4. Public health: The death count may be higher than current totals —
  5. Federal government: DOJ probes doctor who promoted hydroxychloroquine on Fox News
  6. Business: Popeyes' chicken sandwich boosts growth despite coronavirus.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Margaret Harding McGill

Lawmakers threaten to compel Bezos to testify in antitrust probe

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A bipartisan group of House Judiciary lawmakers is demanding Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos testify before them following a Wall Street Journal report detailing his company's use of third-party sellers' data to develop competing in-house products.

Why it matters: Amazon has been a lifeline for many people during the coronavirus pandemic, but the company remains the target of multiple antitrust probes — and has invited fresh scrutiny with revelations like those chronicled in the Journal.

2 hours ago - Technology