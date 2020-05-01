Popeyes' chicken sandwich boosts growth despite coronavirus

Popeyes reported 26% growth in the first quarter — driven by its hugely popular fried chicken sandwich — despite coronavirus lockdowns across the country, Bloomberg reports.

The big picture: The trend wasn't universal across the fast-food world. Restaurant Brands International, which owns Popeyes, saw its other chains feel pressure as the pandemic took hold. Tim Hortons' sales fell about 10%, while Burger King's dropped nearly 4%.

