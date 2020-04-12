Pope Francis Easter Sunday mass livestreamed amid coronavirus lockdown
Pope Francis has broken with centuries of tradition by livestreaming the Easter Sunday mass during the coronavirus lockdown in the Vatican.
Details: The service began to broadcast in a near-empty St. Peter's Basilica on the Holy See's YouTube channel just before 5 a.m. ET.
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.