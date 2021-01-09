Pope Francis "astonished" by U.S. Capitol riot

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Photo: Grzegorz Galazka/Archivio Grzegorz Galazka/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Pope Francis told Italian broadcaster Mediaset this week that he was "astonished" by Wednesday's deadly Capitol riot by supporters of President Trump because Americans are "so disciplined in democracy."
What he's saying: "[T]here is always something that doesn’t work, people who take a path against the community, against democracy and against the common good," he said in an interview that will air on Sunday.
- "This must be condemned, this movement, regardless of the people” involved.
- "No population can boast of not having one day a case of violence. It happens in history. But we must understand well, so as not to repeat it, learn from history, learn that groups ... that are not well integrated into society, sooner or later will have these eruptions of violence."
