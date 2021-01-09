Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Pope Francis "astonished" by U.S. Capitol riot

Photo: Grzegorz Galazka/Archivio Grzegorz Galazka/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Pope Francis told Italian broadcaster Mediaset this week that he was "astonished" by Wednesday's deadly Capitol riot by supporters of President Trump because Americans are "so disciplined in democracy."

What he's saying: "[T]here is always something that doesn’t work, people who take a path against the community, against democracy and against the common good," he said in an interview that will air on Sunday.

  • "This must be condemned, this movement, regardless of the people” involved.
  • "No population can boast of not having one day a case of violence. It happens in history. But we must understand well, so as not to repeat it, learn from history, learn that groups ... that are not well integrated into society, sooner or later will have these eruptions of violence."

Jacob Knutson
Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

As allies abandon him, Trump says he'll plan for "seamless transition of power"

President Trump in a video on Thursday condemned the mob that violently stormed the U.S. Capitol one day earlier, saying the rioters "defiled the seat of American democracy."

Why it matters via Axios' Alayna Treene: We're only seeing this concession after his fiercest allies have begun to abandon him.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Reddit bans subreddit group "r/DonaldTrump"

Photo Illustration: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Reddit has banned the subreddit group "r/DonaldTrump," a spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: While not an official group or page hosted by the president, it's one of the company's largest political communities dedicated to support for President Trump.

Axios
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"I want him out": GOP Sen. Murkowski calls on Trump to resign

Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) told the Anchorage Daily News on Friday that she wants President Trump to resign, and if the GOP cannot separate itself from the president, she would "sincerely" question her future in the party.

Why it matters: Murkowski’s comments come as some Republicans signal they may be open to the possibility of removing Trump from office over his actions before, during and after Wednesday’s deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol.

