Pope Francis apologized Wednesday for slapping a woman's hand away after she unexpectedly grabbed him during a New Year's Eve event in Vatican City's St. Peter's Square, according to Reuters.

What he's saying: "So many times we lose patience, even me, and I apologize for yesterday’s bad example." He also used his first homily during his first Mass of 2020 to denounce violence against women, comparing it to "a desecration of God."