51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pompeo says U.S. ambassador to China is stepping down

Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

The U.S. ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, is stepping down, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Twitter Monday.

Why it matters: Branstad's three-year tenure was marked by a sharp escalation in tensions between the U.S. and China, exacerbated in the past year by the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump's trade war, Beijing's crackdown on Hong Kong, its abuses against Uighur Muslims, a military buildup in the South China Sea and more.

  • Pompeo did not provide a reason for why Branstad, the former governor of Iowa and a diplomat who kept a low-profile as ambassador compared to his predecessors, is departing.
  • "Ambassador Branstad has contributed to rebalancing U.S.-China relations so that it is results-oriented, reciprocal, and fair," Pompeo tweeted. "This will have lasting, positive effects on U.S. foreign policy in the Asia-Pacific for decades to come."

Go deeper: Trade is now the relative bright spot in U.S.-China relations

Go deeper

Andrew WitherspoonSarah GrilloSam Baker
47 mins ago - Health

Six months that changed everything

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Sunday marked six months since President Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus. If those six months feel like a blur to you, you’re not alone.

The big picture: The sheer scale of what the U.S. has been through since March — a death toll equivalent to 65 Sept. 11 attacks, millions out of work, everyday life upended, with roiling protests and a presidential election to top it all off — can not only be hard to process, but hard to even keep track of.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Amy Harder, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment
Column / Harder Line

Why Biden and the Democrats went big on climate change

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Getty Images photo: Win McNamee

Joe Biden is pushing by far the most aggressive plan to address climate change in U.S. presidential history. His path reflects the convergence of science, energy and activism trends.

Why it matters: The culmination shows the new permanence the problem has gained on the campaign trail despite President Trump’s dismissal of it. Although this election is more about other issues, its outcome will significantly shape future efforts on this front.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Science

In photos: West Coast faces dense smoke and strong winds as fires rage

Neighborhoods surrounded by the Bobcat Fire as new evacuation orders go into effect on Sept. 13 in Monrovia, California. Gov. Gavin Newsom likened the air quality fire zones "to smoking 20 packs of cigarettes." Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

The death toll from the mega-wildfires ravaging Oregon, California and Washington has risen to 35, but most of the dozens of people reported missing from a massive blaze in southern Oregon have been found, per AP.

The big picture: Red flag warnings were in place from southern Oregon to Northern California Monday evening amid hot, dry conditions. Smoke is hazardous air quality on the West Coast. The arrival of strong winds Sunday raised hopes of the air clearing and concerns the blazes may spread. The fires have burned a record 3.1 million acres in California this year, and razed hundreds of thousands of acres in Oregon and Washington.

See photos (<1 min. read)Arrow