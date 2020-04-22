1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Pompeo calls on China to close wildlife wet markets in Earth Day message

Jacob Knutson

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on China and other countries to shut down the buying and selling of live wildlife in a statement commemorating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, calling it "a move that would reduce risks to human health."

Why it matters: A wet market in Wuhan, China, is likely the original source of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 179,000 people around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

  • China’s National People’s Congress banned the sale and consumption of wild animals in the country in February, but also offered a rebate on the export of animal products, such as edible snakes and turtles, primate meat, beaver and civet musk, and rhino horns.

The big picture: Pompeo praised the United States "as a world leader in promoting clean water and air, conserving natural resources, and protecting nature while driving economic growth," but did not once mention climate change in his statement.

  • The Trump administration in recent weeks weakened mercury emission regulations and plans to remove Clean Water Act protections for some wetlands, streams and marshes around the country.
  • The administration in 2019 rolled back major environmental regulations, including restrictions on methane leaks, aspects of the Endangered Species Act and federal emissions standards for coal-fired energy plants.

What they're saying: "The United States will continue to partner internationally to leave a better America and a better world for future generations," Pompeo said.

  • "The United States is also a world leader in providing clean and affordable energy to our citizens and providing secure energy to other countries, thanks to our private sector."

Orion Rummler

Removal of EPA waterway protections set to go into effect in June

The freshwater Madrona Marsh wetlands in Torrance, California. Photo: Citizen of the Planet/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency published plans to remove Clean Water Act protections for some wetlands, streams and marshes in the Federal Register on Tuesday, meaning that the changes go into effect in 60 days.

What's next: Lawsuits are expected against the rescinded protections once they go into effect in June, E&E News reports.

Dave Lawler

Poll: Americans' views of China darken dramatically

Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

Two-thirds of Americans now view China unfavorably, up from 47% two years ago, according to data from Pew that suggests the increasingly adversarial approach from Washington is spreading throughout the country.

The big picture: Americans have tended to view China negatively since 2013, but that sentiment has grown dramatically over the past two years amid the U.S-China trade war and, more recently, the coronavirus pandemic. In that time, the proportion of Americans who view China very unfavorably has more than doubled (15% to 33%).

Dave Lawler

The global experiment of exiting lockdown

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The global coronavirus crisis is entering a trial-and-error phase as countries begin to tiptoe out of lockdown.

Why it matters: The decisions of what to open and when could determine whether economies stay afloat, and whether fresh lockdowns will be needed if cases spike again. U.S. states now considering their own exit strategies will be watching closely.

