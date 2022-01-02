How Congress gets the word out

Democrats posted on social media and sent out press releases more than Republicans last year on all platforms except YouTube.

By the numbers: Members of Congress posted on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube 793,483 times between the start of the year and the end of November — slightly up from a total of 784,614 in 2020, according to data and analysis provided to Axios by Quorum.

The uptick was largely due to members being more active on Facebook than Twitter compared to 2020.

March 2021 had the highest number of social media posts and press releases, driven by the passage of the American Rescue Plan and the exploding crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Between the lines: Not much legislation can be accomplished in a 50-50 Senate, but Congress remained active on messaging. For every one bill introduced last year, senators and House members: