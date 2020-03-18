Poll: Americans' access to necessities worsens

Even with the brunt of store closings yet to take effect, a full 45% of Americans said last week that their ability to buy food and household goods had deteriorated, according the newly launched Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

What it is: A weekly poll introduced last week by Axios and the global research firm Ipsos will monitor the effects of the global pandemic on people's attitudes and living conditions.

Among respondents who said that their access to necessities had worsened, the largest number lived in the South, compared with those in the Northeast, Midwest and West.

By the numbers: In other notable results from the poll's debut, 44% of the 1,092 respondents said that their 401(k) retirement account had gotten "a little worse" or "a lot worse" since the virus started sending markets haywire.

A full 10% of respondents said they had been furloughed, suspended or otherwise told not to work in the last few weeks.

Among respondents who were employed, 21% said they had been asked to work remotely or at home.

And 34% said their employers had asked them to forgo in-person meetings in favor of video or telephone conferencing.

47% said they had been planning to attend a conference, event or meeting that was cancelled because of coronavirus.

In terms of shopping, the results showed that people were just starting to feel the effects of store closures and virus-induced hoarding or emergency stockpiling.

11% said they had attempted to shop at a store that they had found shuttered.

30% said they had tried unsuccessfully to buy hand sanitizer; 24% said the same about toilet paper, and 8% about soap.

Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted March 13-16 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,092 general population adults age 18 or older.