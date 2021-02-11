The Polk County officials set to make more than Iowa's governor

Polk County’s elected officials will get a 3% pay hike starting July 1, approved this week in a 3-2 vote by the Board of Supervisors.

Driving the news: The increases were recommended by a county compensation board, which compared total compensation with like-sized counties.

Making the most each year:

County Attorney John Sarcone: $219,381

Sheriff Kevin Schneider: $182,549

The others will best Gov. Kim Reynolds' $130,000 annual salary (set by the Legislature) by $214:

Supervisors : Robert Brownell, Angela Connolly, Steve Van Oort, Tom Hockensmith, Matt McCoy

: Robert Brownell, Angela Connolly, Steve Van Oort, Tom Hockensmith, Matt McCoy Auditor : Jamie Fitzgerald

: Jamie Fitzgerald Recorder: Julie Haggerty

Julie Haggerty Treasurer: Currently vacant following the death last month of Mary Maloney.

Voting against their raises: Brownell and McCoy

