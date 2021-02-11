The Polk County officials set to make more than Iowa's governor

Sign up for our daily briefing
Polk County Supervisors are getting a pay raise. Photo courtesy of Polk County
Polk County’s elected officials will get a 3% pay hike starting July 1, approved this week in a 3-2 vote by the Board of Supervisors.
Driving the news: The increases were recommended by a county compensation board, which compared total compensation with like-sized counties.
Making the most each year:
- County Attorney John Sarcone: $219,381
- Sheriff Kevin Schneider: $182,549
The others will best Gov. Kim Reynolds' $130,000 annual salary (set by the Legislature) by $214:
- Supervisors: Robert Brownell, Angela Connolly, Steve Van Oort, Tom Hockensmith, Matt McCoy
- Auditor: Jamie Fitzgerald
- Recorder: Julie Haggerty
- Treasurer: Currently vacant following the death last month of Mary Maloney.
Voting against their raises: Brownell and McCoy
This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.