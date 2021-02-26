Sign up for our daily briefing

Polk County, Iowa's 5 most valuable business properties

Prairie Meadows in Altoona. Photo courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

Last week, Axios reported how certain commercial property segments in Polk County, Iowa, will increase in value by as much as 35% in upcoming reassessments expected to come before April 1.

What's happening: Now, we're showing you the businesses that are currently sitting on Polk County's priciest parcels, according to Polk County Assessor.

1. Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino: 1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona, $136 million.

2. Wellmark: 1331 Grand Ave., Des Moines, $114.8 million.

Wellmark's downtown headquarters. Photo courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

3. Nationwide Mutual Insurance: 1100 Locust St., Des Moines, $93 million.

Nationwide's downtown headquarters. Photo courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

4. Linden Street Investors (Kum & Go headquarters): 1459 Grand Ave., Des Moines, $91.4 million.

Kum & Go headquarters in downtown Des Moines. Photo courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

5. Microsoft Corporation: 550 SE White Crane Rd, West Des Moines, $85.3 million. (No photo available)

This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Linh TaJason Clayworth
Feb 25, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

