Polk County, Iowa's 5 most valuable business properties

Last week, Axios reported how certain commercial property segments in Polk County, Iowa, will increase in value by as much as 35% in upcoming reassessments expected to come before April 1.

What's happening: Now, we're showing you the businesses that are currently sitting on Polk County's priciest parcels, according to Polk County Assessor.

1. Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino: 1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona, $136 million.

2. Wellmark: 1331 Grand Ave., Des Moines, $114.8 million.

Wellmark's downtown headquarters. Photo courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

3. Nationwide Mutual Insurance: 1100 Locust St., Des Moines, $93 million.

Nationwide's downtown headquarters. Photo courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

4. Linden Street Investors (Kum & Go headquarters): 1459 Grand Ave., Des Moines, $91.4 million.

Kum & Go headquarters in downtown Des Moines. Photo courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

5. Microsoft Corporation: 550 SE White Crane Rd, West Des Moines, $85.3 million. (No photo available)

