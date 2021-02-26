Polk County, Iowa's 5 most valuable business properties

Sign up for our daily briefing
Prairie Meadows in Altoona. Photo courtesy of the Polk County Assessor
Last week, Axios reported how certain commercial property segments in Polk County, Iowa, will increase in value by as much as 35% in upcoming reassessments expected to come before April 1.
What's happening: Now, we're showing you the businesses that are currently sitting on Polk County's priciest parcels, according to Polk County Assessor.
1. Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino: 1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona, $136 million.
2. Wellmark: 1331 Grand Ave., Des Moines, $114.8 million.
3. Nationwide Mutual Insurance: 1100 Locust St., Des Moines, $93 million.
4. Linden Street Investors (Kum & Go headquarters): 1459 Grand Ave., Des Moines, $91.4 million.
5. Microsoft Corporation: 550 SE White Crane Rd, West Des Moines, $85.3 million. (No photo available)
