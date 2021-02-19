Polk County, Iowa's 5 most expensive homes

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Polk County, Iowa's 5 most expensive homes

Photo courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

Axios Des Moines combed through the Polk County Assessor's website to find the area's five most expensive homes — at least in terms of their officially assessed value.

1. $3,945,400: 3400 block of Lincoln Place Drive in Des Moines.

Photo courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

2. $3,000,000: 1300 block of NE Tuscany Boulevard in Ankeny.

Photo courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

3. $2,908,000: 1000 block of Tulip Tree Lane in West Des Moines.

Photo courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

4. $2,824,500: 2400 block of NE Bellagio Court in Ankeny.

Photo courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

5. $2,803,800: 4000 block of Turnberry Drive in West Des Moines.

📬 Chime in: Any other lists you'd be interested in seeing? Let us know and we'll do our best.

This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Jason ClayworthLinh Ta
24 hours ago - Axios Des Moines

Polk County to launch new rental assistance program

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

A major new rent assistance program will launch next week for Polk County residents who are struggling, Eric Kool, director of Polk's Community, Family and Youth Services told Axios.

The state of play: The Emergency Rental Assistance Program will be paid by a $14 million federal allocation to DSM and Polk County for pandemic relief. It's part of a larger $195 million relief package for Iowa.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jason ClayworthLinh Ta
24 hours ago - Axios Des Moines

A bad year for Des Moines' bus system

Reproduced from Des Moines Area Transit Authority; Chart: Axios Visuals

The total number of rides were increasing on Des Moines' public transit system. Then the pandemic hit.

What happened: Social distancing and remote work/schooling led to overall monthly ride decreases between 50-60% as compared to the previous year.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jason ClayworthLinh Ta
24 hours ago - Axios Des Moines

Des Moines is set to see massive swings in property values

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Hotels, bars and restaurants will lose 30% of their value in upcoming reassessments, Polk County assessor Randy Ripperger said in a meeting Wednesday with the Taxpayers Association of Central Iowa.

By the numbers: The value of homes, multi-residential properties and warehouses will go way up as compared to 2019 — 8%, 22% and 35%, respectively— according to the preliminary assessments.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!