Polk County, Iowa's 5 most expensive homes

Axios Des Moines combed through the Polk County Assessor's website to find the area's five most expensive homes — at least in terms of their officially assessed value.

1. $3,945,400: 3400 block of Lincoln Place Drive in Des Moines.

Photo courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

2. $3,000,000: 1300 block of NE Tuscany Boulevard in Ankeny.

Photo courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

3. $2,908,000: 1000 block of Tulip Tree Lane in West Des Moines.

Photo courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

4. $2,824,500: 2400 block of NE Bellagio Court in Ankeny.

Photo courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

5. $2,803,800: 4000 block of Turnberry Drive in West Des Moines.

