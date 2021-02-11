What (almost) $1 million can get you in Ankeny, Iowa

Feeling cramped in your house? This 9,549 square-foot "shop house" in Ankeny has room inside for you *and* your four cars.

The intrigue: A shop house, aka a "shouse," has living and workspace areas.

For $999,000, this 16-acre lot shelters you from the drama of city living. Surround yourself with trees and enjoy your very own pond.

Pamper yourself in your own hot tub and lounge around in your 3-bed, 3-bath home.

And you can catch a flight on your plane at the nearby Ankeny airport.

The exact address is 6681 NE Berwick Dr. in Ankeny.

