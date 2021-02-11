Sign up for our daily briefing

What (almost) $1 million can get you in Ankeny, Iowa

A drone photo of 6681 NE Berwick Dr., in Ankeny. Photo: Cliff Hanks courtesy of Carrie Phelps

Feeling cramped in your house? This 9,549 square-foot "shop house" in Ankeny has room inside for you *and* your four cars.

The intrigue: A shop house, aka a "shouse," has living and workspace areas.

For $999,000, this 16-acre lot shelters you from the drama of city living. Surround yourself with trees and enjoy your very own pond.

  • Pamper yourself in your own hot tub and lounge around in your 3-bed, 3-bath home.
  • And you can catch a flight on your plane at the nearby Ankeny airport.
  • The exact address is 6681 NE Berwick Dr. in Ankeny.

This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Jason Clayworth
Feb 10, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

The challenge ahead for Des Moines hotels

Data: STR; Chart: Axios Visuals

Despite a devastating dip in business due to the pandemic, Des Moines hotels are starting to see small gains from events like the Feb. 2-4 Iowa Ag Expo and the State Wrestling Championships set to take place later this month.

The big picture: Bouncing back to pre-pandemic occupancy rides on the success of the vaccine rollout, Greg Edwards, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau, told Axios.

Jason ClayworthLinh Ta
24 hours ago - Axios Des Moines

Mysterious elevated chloride levels documented in Des Moines streams

An area of Fourmile Creek in northern Polk County is part of an ongoing water monitoring program. Photo courtesy of Polk County Water Quality Monitoring Program

Elevated levels of chloride have been consistently documented in at least 11 metro area stream test sites, according to a new report from the Polk County Conservation Board.

Why it matters: Excessive amounts of the naturally occurring element can be toxic to some aquatic life and could make stream water, which feeds into DSM drinking water sources, taste salty.

Axios
40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The daily highlights from Trump's 2nd Senate impeachment trial

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The back half of 16 hours of arguments from the House impeachment managers is set to kick off on Thursday at noon, as the Senate plows full steam ahead in its unprecedented trial of a former president.

The big picture: Donald Trump is unlikely to be convicted on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection," as only a handful of Republicans have signaled their intention to vote against the party's most popular figure. But the House managers' presentation of chilling, never-before-seen security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol assault may make that vote more difficult.

